Free Financial Workshop for Young Adults – The Suburban Times

Save Money, Manage Debt (get a free gift card!), and a Free Dinner.

Do you know how to properly use credit? Know how interest works? The importance of your credit score (everyone has one!)? This workshop will cover all of this! All young adults want to learn more about how to save money and stay out of debt. Sharpen your financial skills at this FREE and FUN Financial Workshop.

Join us at APCC Thursday August 24, 2023 from 6 pm-8 pm at APCC! There will be catered dinner from Qdoba courtesy of our partner Twinstar, as well as door prizes and gift cards for those who attend.

RSVP to financialwellness@twinstarcu.com for the event by August 17, 2023.

In many high schools, financial literacy often isn’t emphasized. The transition to higher education is often accompanied by financial troubles as students start to learn how to navigate their independence in the real world. This workshop will answer many questions and help participants better understand their financial options and better plan for their future. Come! Bring a friend! We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information call Skye Rozon, APCC’s BCES Outreach Coordinator at (253) 383-3900