Annual Town Hall With District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker on August 26 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Community members are invited to District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker’s annual Town Hall on August 26 from 10 – 11:30 AM at The R.I.S.E. Center (2136 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Tacoma). At this event, there will be presentations on therapeutic courts in Tacoma and new alternative emergency response models spearheaded by the Tacoma Fire Department and Tacoma Police Department, including the Holistic Outreach Promoting Engagement (HOPE) program and Community Service Officer program. Attendees are encouraged to share their perspectives and questions about City programs and policies.