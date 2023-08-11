Financial Help for Families Impacted by Woodbrook Fire – The Suburban Times

Help is appreciated for the students attending Clover Park District schools, and their families, and those additionally that were impacted by the fire this past August 4 in the Woodbrook neighborhood.

It began as a brush fire that would destroy at least nine homes and take the lives of two men.

Caring for Kids! was the recommended agency to receive funds given its half-century of assistance to kids, providing school supplies, clothes, hygiene products, toys, and much more.

Checks may be sent to Caring for Kids! to the attention of Diane Formoso, 237 Eldorado Ave., Fircrest, WA 98466.

KIRO 7 reported on the meeting of the Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association (TWNA) just four days after the fire as community residents heard updates on the fire from Jim Sharp, Fire Chief, West Pierce Fire and Rescue; Dan Wirth, Executive Director, serving South Puget Sound and Olympics, American Red Cross – Northwest Region; John Caulfield, Lakewood City Manager; and Jeff Miller, Principal, Tillicum Elementary.

In an update from the Tacoma News Tribune, August 10, “Twenty-three people, including nine children, were displaced by the fire.”

John Caulfield, Lakewood City Manager, said “Right now, our focus is to get them some financial assistance, to get them back on their feet as soon as possible.”

It was the consensus of those in attendance at that TWNA meeting that people able to provide monetary help send their donations to Caring for Kids!, care of Diane Formoso, 237 Eldorado Ave., Fircrest, WA 98466.

Thank you!