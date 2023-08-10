CPHS Leaders in Change Summer Program – The Suburban Times

CPHS students participated in the Leaders of Change program over the summer with our district partner Communities in Schools. They gave impassioned and thought-provoking presentations about ways they can improve their school community.
Disclaimer
The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Free Email Subscription
Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Leave a Reply