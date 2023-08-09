FREE South Tacoma Heritage Festival – The Suburban Times

APCC and the South Tacoma community is brimming with excitement and anticipation as we prepare to embark on the journey of the South Tacoma Heritage Festival, August 12-13, 11 am to 6 pm. This eagerly awaited two-day extravaganza holds the promise of honoring our diverse community while fostering a sense of unity across cultures.
In collaboration with Tacoma Creates and The City of Tacoma, the APCC proudly takes up the mantle of orchestrating this remarkable occasion. By collaborating closely with local grassroots organizations and engaging the vibrant tapestry of South Tacoma’s business landscape, we are humbled to play a role in curating this event.
The festival’s itinerary boasts a rich assortment of activities, encompassing enthralling dance performances, melodic musical showcases, enlightening scientific presentations, immersive cultural displays, engaging children’s activities, vibrant retail and culinary stalls, captivating demonstrations of martial arts and cultural practices, and a plethora of other captivating experiences. The APCC is committed to ensuring that the festival reverberates with the authentic spirit and aspirations of our community, fashioning an event that resonates deeply with individuals of all ages and walks of life.
Check out our event line up below!!!
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12, 2023
- 11:00-11:30: Welcome Introduction
- 11:30-12:30: Tama Ole Rosa Band
- 12:30-1:00: India Traditional Dance
- 1:00-1:30: Korea – Na Rae Performance Art
- 1:30-2:00: Guam Imahe
- 2:00-2:30: Indonesian Cultural Association
- 2:30-3:00: Thai Community
- 3:00-3:30: New Zealand
- 3:30-4:00: Cambodian KLACA
- 4:00-4:30: Folklore Mexicano Tonantzin
- 4:30-5:00: African Tupac
- 5:00-6:00: Izz Baba Melo – Afro Beats
WA Department of Health will be there to do blood sugar testing, high blood pressure checks, and Covid-19 vaccinations.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13, 2023
- 11:00-11:30: Welcome Introduction
- 11:30-12:30: Mulioaiga Band
- 12:30-1:00: Hawaii – Hula Halau O’Kealaakua Naniloa Mana’Oakawai
- 1:00-1:30: Thai Community
- 1:30-2:00: Esplendor Mexicano
- 2:00-2:30 Korea – Na Rae Performance Art
- 2:30-3:00 AfricanTupac
- 3:00-3:30 Tahiti Sami Lanumoana
- 3:30-4:00 Philippines
- 4:00-4:30 Tonga
- 4:30-5:00 Samoa – Teine Tama Samoa
- 5:00-6:00 Adrian Milanio, Filipino-American RB Artist – Tacoma Local
SCAVENGER HUNT – WIN AN ALASKA AIRLINE ROUND-TRIP TICKET
Festival goers can choose to explore any of the businesses below to get an entry from stamped between 11:00 am and 3:45 pm. Drawing to be held at the information table at the Heritage Festival.
Scavenger Hunt participating South Tacoma Businesses including their raffle prizes.
- Pastelos Finos Del Angel – donuts, cookies and more
- Empanadas Luis Panes – $20, $25, $30 cash prizes
- Cityscape Games – three $50 gift cards
- Harbor Soul, LLC – Free tee shirt, $50 and $100 gift card
- The Clean Cut Boys Club – Free haircuts (6 months), Free Membership, Free Haircuts
- GlumDrop – Golden Tickets
- Smash Games – Retron System, $25 Gift Card
- Leash the Muttro Pups – Gift Certificate, Dog toy packs
- Howdy Bagel – $10, $25, $50
- Emerald City Orchids – three Orchid plants
- The Fernseed – $10, $25, $50 gift cards
- Opal Lounge – $25 gift card, Opal Shirt, 2 pints BBQ classic and spicy sauce
- Surge South Tacoma – Day pass, Cafe Membership 1 month, Common’s Membership 3 months
FOOD BOOTHS
- Elotes Nathaly Mexican Food
- Luna Rae
- Bobaholic Cafe
- Bouche’s Sweet Things
- FayBer Eats
- Raspados Del Sur
- Chillickinit
- Bulgogi Hustle
- La Chapparita
- Sap Sap Lao Deli and Cafe
- Javaboy
- Manny’s Kitchen
- Gigi sweets
RETAIL BOOTHS
- Molina Healthcare
- United Healthcare
- Renewal by Andersen
- Mountain View Funeral Home
- BNE Investments, LLC
- Produce Seller
- Queen Beryls Crystals
- Govo Charms
- Sok Saravy Hout
- Designs by Tarape
- Amazon – Workforce Staffing
- AIDNW – Advocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- Lhasa Trade
- Far gone and beyond
- GemKnight LLC
- Sand Buds
- Livoi’s Fashion Boutique
- Left Coast Printing
- Extraordinary You
- Beyond The Curls
NON-PROFIT BOOTHS
- Family Federation for World Peace
- On the Road with PartnerCafe
- Rainier Scholars-Tacoma
- Front and Centered
- Washington State Dept. of Licensing
- Community Health Care
- Tacoma Sister Cities
- Tacoma for All
- Tacoma Community College
- SeaMar
- Pierce County Human Resources
- Pierce County Project Access
- APCC Mental health booth –
- Mount Rainier National Park
- Washington National Guard
- U.S. Army Recruiting Station
- Department of Fish and Wildlife
- UW Education
Whew !!! There you go folks – two full days of super fun activities for the whole family to enjoy … Hope to see you there!
Leave a Reply