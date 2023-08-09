FREE South Tacoma Heritage Festival – The Suburban Times

APCC and the South Tacoma community is brimming with excitement and anticipation as we prepare to embark on the journey of the South Tacoma Heritage Festival, August 12-13, 11 am to 6 pm. This eagerly awaited two-day extravaganza holds the promise of honoring our diverse community while fostering a sense of unity across cultures.

In collaboration with Tacoma Creates and The City of Tacoma, the APCC proudly takes up the mantle of orchestrating this remarkable occasion. By collaborating closely with local grassroots organizations and engaging the vibrant tapestry of South Tacoma’s business landscape, we are humbled to play a role in curating this event.

The festival’s itinerary boasts a rich assortment of activities, encompassing enthralling dance performances, melodic musical showcases, enlightening scientific presentations, immersive cultural displays, engaging children’s activities, vibrant retail and culinary stalls, captivating demonstrations of martial arts and cultural practices, and a plethora of other captivating experiences. The APCC is committed to ensuring that the festival reverberates with the authentic spirit and aspirations of our community, fashioning an event that resonates deeply with individuals of all ages and walks of life.

Check out our event line up below!!!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12, 2023

11:00-11:30: Welcome Introduction

11:30-12:30: Tama Ole Rosa Band

12:30-1:00: India Traditional Dance

1:00-1:30: Korea – Na Rae Performance Art

1:30-2:00: Guam Imahe

2:00-2:30: Indonesian Cultural Association

2:30-3:00: Thai Community

3:00-3:30: New Zealand

3:30-4:00: Cambodian KLACA

4:00-4:30: Folklore Mexicano Tonantzin

4:30-5:00: African Tupac

5:00-6:00: Izz Baba Melo – Afro Beats

WA Department of Health will be there to do blood sugar testing, high blood pressure checks, and Covid-19 vaccinations.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13, 2023

11:00-11:30: Welcome Introduction

11:30-12:30: Mulioaiga Band

12:30-1:00: Hawaii – Hula Halau O’Kealaakua Naniloa Mana’Oakawai

1:00-1:30: Thai Community

1:30-2:00: Esplendor Mexicano

2:00-2:30 Korea – Na Rae Performance Art

2:30-3:00 AfricanTupac

3:00-3:30 Tahiti Sami Lanumoana

3:30-4:00 Philippines

4:00-4:30 Tonga

4:30-5:00 Samoa – Teine Tama Samoa

5:00-6:00 Adrian Milanio, Filipino-American RB Artist – Tacoma Local

SCAVENGER HUNT – WIN AN ALASKA AIRLINE ROUND-TRIP TICKET

Festival goers can choose to explore any of the businesses below to get an entry from stamped between 11:00 am and 3:45 pm. Drawing to be held at the information table at the Heritage Festival.

Scavenger Hunt participating South Tacoma Businesses including their raffle prizes.

Pastelos Finos Del Angel – donuts, cookies and more

Empanadas Luis Panes – $20, $25, $30 cash prizes

Cityscape Games – three $50 gift cards

Harbor Soul, LLC – Free tee shirt, $50 and $100 gift card

The Clean Cut Boys Club – Free haircuts (6 months), Free Membership, Free Haircuts

GlumDrop – Golden Tickets

Smash Games – Retron System, $25 Gift Card

Leash the Muttro Pups – Gift Certificate, Dog toy packs

Howdy Bagel – $10, $25, $50

Emerald City Orchids – three Orchid plants

The Fernseed – $10, $25, $50 gift cards

Opal Lounge – $25 gift card, Opal Shirt, 2 pints BBQ classic and spicy sauce

Surge South Tacoma – Day pass, Cafe Membership 1 month, Common’s Membership 3 months

FOOD BOOTHS

Elotes Nathaly Mexican Food

Luna Rae

Bobaholic Cafe

Bouche’s Sweet Things

FayBer Eats

Raspados Del Sur

Chillickinit

Bulgogi Hustle

La Chapparita

Sap Sap Lao Deli and Cafe

Javaboy

Manny’s Kitchen

Gigi sweets

RETAIL BOOTHS

Molina Healthcare

United Healthcare

Renewal by Andersen

Mountain View Funeral Home

BNE Investments, LLC

Produce Seller

Queen Beryls Crystals

Govo Charms

Sok Saravy Hout

Designs by Tarape

Amazon – Workforce Staffing

AIDNW – Advocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest

Navy Federal Credit Union

Lhasa Trade

Far gone and beyond

GemKnight LLC

Sand Buds

Livoi’s Fashion Boutique

Left Coast Printing

Extraordinary You

Beyond The Curls

NON-PROFIT BOOTHS

Family Federation for World Peace

On the Road with PartnerCafe

Rainier Scholars-Tacoma

Front and Centered

Washington State Dept. of Licensing

Community Health Care

Tacoma Sister Cities

Tacoma for All

Tacoma Community College

SeaMar

Pierce County Human Resources

Pierce County Project Access

APCC Mental health booth –

Mount Rainier National Park

Washington National Guard

U.S. Army Recruiting Station

Department of Fish and Wildlife

UW Education

Whew !!! There you go folks – two full days of super fun activities for the whole family to enjoy … Hope to see you there!