Speed emphasis: Slow down Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Speed emphasis: Slow down Lakewood

Last week the Lakewood Police Department’s traffic division conducted a two-day speed emphasis on Bridgeport Way between Pacific Highway and 112th Street SW.

The emphasis was done to remind people to drive the posted 35 mile per hour speed limit. Below are the stats from the two-day patrol: 

  • 35 speeding infractions issued
  • 3 cell phone infractions issued
  • 2 moving infractions issued
  • 3 No valid operator’s license, with ID infractions issued
  • 2 no insurance infractions issued
  • 1 arrest for driving with a suspended license
  • 1 arrest for driving under the influence

Additional police action outside of the targeted area that occurred as part of this emphasis included:

  • 1 arrest for driving under the influence/reckless driving
  • 1 arrest for driving with a suspended license
  • 2 tickets issued for driving without insurance
  • 1 non-moving infraction issued
  • 1 failure to wear a seatbelt infraction
  • 1 warning issued

Comments

Comments

  1. Many thanx to Lakewood Police Department….excellent results !!

    Keep on doing what you did and it should result in a much safer Lakewood.

