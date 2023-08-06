 Pierce County Council seeks citizen member for Performance Audit Committee – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council seeks citizen member for Performance Audit Committee

The Pierce County Council is seeking a civic-minded individual to join Pierce County’s Performance Audit Committee to help improve the performance and accountability of Pierce County government.

We’re accepting applications to fill an at-large position on the committee through Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Please apply online here.

The Performance Audit Committee plans and coordinates performance audits and other studies. Through the work of staff, the committee studies County programs to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and economy. At-large members are responsible for reviewing audits and studies to ensure an independent review is conducted to achieve these measures.

Once an audit is complete, the committee reviews the report and makes recommendations to the County Council and County Executive for potential action.

What to expect

The committee meets eight to 10 times a year. Meetings are typically held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. in County Council Chambers at the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. South, Tacoma. An occasional special meeting may be called. There is no monetary compensation.

Six members comprise the committee, including three representatives from the County Council, a designee of the Executive, and two prominent members.

You can view audit reports from 2004 to the present online at: www.piercecountywa.org/performance-audit

