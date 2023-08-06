KING5: Two killed, nine mobile homes destroyed in Lakewood fire – The Suburban Times

Officials have confirmed two people were killed and at least nine homes were destroyed and several more were heavily damaged in a brush fire in Lakewood’s Woodbrook neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue. Crews were called to the scene of the fire in the Jamestown Mobile Home Park near 146th Street SW and Murray Road about 2:20 p.m., according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Scott Adams. Read more at the King5 website.
Disclaimer
The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Free Email Subscription
Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Leave a Reply