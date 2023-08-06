KING5: Two killed, nine mobile homes destroyed in Lakewood fire – The Suburban Times

Officials have confirmed two people were killed and at least nine homes were destroyed and several more were heavily damaged in a brush fire in Lakewood’s Woodbrook neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue. Crews were called to the scene of the fire in the Jamestown Mobile Home Park near 146th Street SW and Murray Road about 2:20 p.m., according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Scott Adams. Read more at the King5 website.