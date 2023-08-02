Wall-Raising for Dr. Claudia Thomas Legacy House – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Ellie Wilson and The Friends of Dr. Claudia Thomasas.

At last, the good news has come! Ground has been broken for the Thomas Legacy House in Tillicum of Lakewood! Habitat for Humanity/Tacoma is now looking for 15 volunteers to assist with building on an all-day shift on Saturday, August 26th beginning at 10:00am. For more information and to volunteer, contact this link: http://drclaudia.tacomahabitat.volunteerhub.com.

A ceremonial wall-raising will take place also on Saturday, 26th at 10:30am located on Boat Street SW in Tillicum. The public is invited to attend and join in the festivities. Once again, The Friends of Claudia Thomas are grateful for the support of our community in this special project.