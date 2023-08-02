Sound Credit Union Supports WWIN – The Suburban Times

Jennifer Reed (left), VP/Public Relations, Sound Credit Union and Deb Frock, Executive Director, WWIN.

TACOMA, WA – Earlier this summer, Sound Credit Union (Sound) held their annual auction to raise money for a local nonprofit. This year, the proceeds raised benefited WWIN (Washington Women in Need).

Sound employees procured nearly 85 auction items and raised over $11,000. Business partners of the credit union generously donated over $4,000 to the auction. Sound added an additional $10,000 bringing the total donation to $25,000.

WWIN is a nonprofit providing scholarships and supports to help Washington women facing barriers to opportunity succeed in college and careers. This year, WWIN had 77 Star Scholars complete degrees, and 81 percent graduated with less than $15,000 in student loan debt.

“Sound is honored to support WWIN as we work together to ensure women in our community have access to funding and resources that can lessen the debt they encounter when pursuing higher education,” said Jennifer Reed, Vice President of Public Relations. “Our employees look forward to our auction every year. It is an exciting day of competition and comradery, benefiting those in our community.”

Sound’s partnership with WWIN is an example of their dedication to investing in communities where it serves. Student loan debt is one of the largest financial burdens people face. Together these two organizations will work to empower women as they overcome barriers to achieve their academic goals and dreams.

“WWIN is thrilled to be the beneficiary of this year’s auction,” WWIN’s Executive Director Deb Frockt said. “We are grateful for Sound Credit Union’s partnership as we support women across Washington state so they can achieve their goals and thrive.”

About Sound Credit Union

Sound Credit Union was founded in 1940 and today is one of Washington State’s largest credit unions. With 27 full-service branch locations throughout the Puget Sound area, Sound provides their 165,000 members with authentic and trusted financial support and services. Sound is driven by the purpose of standing with members, employees, and the community through all waves of life.

WWIN (Washington Women in Need)

When every woman has a clear path to achieve her full potential, communities thrive. To that end, WWIN has granted more than $21M to Washington state women since 1992. Today, WWIN provides scholarships and supports women facing barriers the opportunity to succeed in college and careers. WWIN prioritizes self-determination and community, supporting the individual path each woman chooses to fulfill her life’s goals while also fostering a network of women that has the power to lift each other and make generational change. The success of WWIN’s approach is clear — 98% percent of Star Scholars continue their education or complete their degrees.