Letter: Free Movie Tickets for ‘The Sound of Freedom’ – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Pad Finnigan.

Young children in Pierce County have been and can be snatched up and stolen from their families, then sold into slavery, sexual and otherwise. It is part of a national and international organized crime wave that some say is bigger than the illegal drug trade.

A film called “The Sound of Freedom” has recently been introduced to nationwide theaters that portrays graphic yet real-life experiences of US law enforcement officers risking their lives to combat the deadly issue and to the rescue imprisoned children in nearby hostile countries.

The star of the show, Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in the film “The Passion of the Crist,” says the best way for Americans to fight this debilitating industry is to first watch this film. It will provoke universal rebellion against this horrific pedophilic-lead crime, he hopes.

Caviezel recognizes that not every American can afford to pay to see this film, so he and his crew have arranged for other supporters to offer free tickets to the movie. Anyone wanting to see the film need only go to angel.com/freetickets and open an Atom account which will allow them to enter the date, time and location of the film they want to see. The film is available in Lakewood AMC and other nearby theaters.