An Un-bear-lievable Good Time – The Suburban Times

The Teddy Bears’ Picnic at the Curran Apple Orchard was such a fun event for kids, bears, and families alike! With dancing bears, a Teddy Bear March, the Harrison Street Band, plus all the wonderful activities, there was something fun for every generation to enjoy and share. Enjoy these special pics of the amazing day for kiddos and bears! Thank you to Dance Theatre Northwest for putting on this magnificent community event! To view more photos from this year’s event, visit the City’s Facebook page.