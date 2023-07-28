 El Sabor, a Mexican Treat Awaits You – The Suburban Times

El Sabor, a Mexican Treat Awaits You

El Sabor, just across the street from Tacoma Community College on Mildred Street.

A favorite place for lunch or dinner is El Sabor, just across the street from Tacoma Community College on Mildred Street. I know they have a wide variety of food selections, but when it comes down to the basic meal, we always order the same thing.  

There must be a great lure for students at TCC. Students just need to show they attend school a hundred yards away and they receive a 10% discount. 

For Peg and me, it’s the content of the food, the taste, and the people behind the counter that make El Sabor a treasure. After Peg introduced me to the fish tacos, we always order the fish tacos. The fish is crispy and has lots of crunch and flavor with crunchy vegetables and sauce. It does come with rice and beans, if you want them. 

The El Sabor cooks give their clients a hearty meal that covers almost the whole plate. Each taco barely . . . and I mean barely closes up all the fish, cheese, and crunch veggies. Peg can’t eat cheese so they load her up with other tasty food as well. I visit the little condiment bar with limes, different sauces, and cut up radishes and carrots. Peg has a sensitive tongue so she abstains from the spicy sauces; however, she does appreciate the radishes, carrots and especially, the lime wedges. We always choose Mexican pop like pineapple or tamarind to complete the meal.  

