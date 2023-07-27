Pierce County Trails Day — Free Active Recreation Events July 28-30th – The Suburban Times

Submitted by ForeverGreen Trails.
ForeverGreen Trails is pleased to announce the 7th annual Pierce County Trails Day on Friday through Sunday, July 28-30, a countywide celebration of outdoor active recreation, mobility, and stewardship focused on trails, parks, and natural areas.
“In cooperation and coordination with over 25 agencies and organizations, we have planned free activities across Pierce County, including bicycle rides, interpretive and wildlife viewing, walks, runs, family-friendly guided tours, trail maintenance, and even skateboarding,” said Larry Leveen, executive director of ForeverGreen Trails. Most activities are hosted by a leader, though many are self-guided, allowing people to enjoy them whenever they want, not just this weekend.
“Parks and trails represent some of the most affordable ways for people of all ages, abilities, and income levels to lead healthy, active lifestyles,” Leveen added. “Trails Day helps give everyone a reason to go outside and get some exercise or help care for our natural areas. Plus, it’s easy. Just find an activity that looks interesting and show up — the rest is taken care of for you.” We have a map of all the activities on our website so people can find something near them to enjoy.
Below is a snapshot of Trails Day activities to look forward to:
FRIDAY, July 28th
EATONVILLE: Bud Blancher Trail Trim & Tidy
SATURDAY, JULY 29th EVENTS
DUPONT: Sequalishoot 2023 Photo Contest
FIFE: Frank Albert Trail Cleanup
GIG HARBOR: Sehmel Homestead Park Native Plant Walk
GIG HARBOR: Cushman Trail Bike Tour
GIG HARBOR: Crescent Valley Trails Run/Walk
GIG HARBOR: Harbor Family Park Cleanup
LAKEWOOD: South Sound Wildlife Area Walk, Weed & History
PUYALLUP: Nathan Chapman Trail Nature Walks
PUYALLUP: Kids’ South Hill Scavenger Hunt
PUYALLUP: Flowering Seed Packet Creation
PUYALLUP: Bradley Lake Park Work Party
PUYALLUP: Pioneer Place II Work Party
PUYALLUP: All Along the Riverwalk
PUYALLUP: Riverwalk Festival WALK
TACOMA (east side): Swan Creek Park Clean Up
TACOMA (east side): Hit the Trails With the Ms.Fits MTB Brigade!
TACOMA (NE side): Dash Point Trails Tour
TACOMA (Old Town): Ruston Way Waterfront Walk
TACOMA (north side): Alchemy’s Push to the Narrows
TACOMA (north side): Guided Hike in Defiance Park
TACOMA (north side): Scott Pierson Trail Cleanup
TACOMA (south side): Traffic Garden Pop-Up with Free Helmets!
SUNDAY, JULY 30th EVENTS
PUYALLUP (east Puyallup): Foothills Trail w/ Black Girls Run!
TACOMA (east side): Pipeline Trail Cleanup
TACOMA (north side): Promenade at Point Defiance Park (ADA accessible)
TACOMA (NE side): Dash Point Work Party & Ride
DIY EVENTS (no host — do ANY time)
* Gig Harbor: DIY Sehmel Homestead Park Plant Walk
* Lakewood: Fort Steilacoom Park’s (Agents of) Discovery Trail
* Steilacoom: DIY History Hunt & Tour
* Steilacoom: DIY Farrell’s Marsh Wildlife Area & Wetland Walk
* Tacoma (downtown): Downtown (on the Go!) DIY Walking Tours
* Tacoma (downtown): Self-Guided Tacoma History Walks
* Tacoma (downtown): DIY Tours GPSMyCity
* Tacoma (north side): DIY Explore Tacoma’s Gulches
Details about all of the Trails Day activities, transit-to-trails resources, and the photo contest can be found on ForeverGreen’s website at forevergreentrails.org/pierce-county-trails-day.
