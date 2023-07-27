Pierce County Trails Day — Free Active Recreation Events July 28-30th – The Suburban Times

Submitted by ForeverGreen Trails.

ForeverGreen Trails is pleased to announce the 7th annual Pierce County Trails Day on Friday through Sunday, July 28-30, a countywide celebration of outdoor active recreation, mobility, and stewardship focused on trails, parks, and natural areas.

“In cooperation and coordination with over 25 agencies and organizations, we have planned free activities across Pierce County, including bicycle rides, interpretive and wildlife viewing, walks, runs, family-friendly guided tours, trail maintenance, and even skateboarding,” said Larry Leveen, executive director of ForeverGreen Trails. Most activities are hosted by a leader, though many are self-guided, allowing people to enjoy them whenever they want, not just this weekend.

“Parks and trails represent some of the most affordable ways for people of all ages, abilities, and income levels to lead healthy, active lifestyles,” Leveen added. “Trails Day helps give everyone a reason to go outside and get some exercise or help care for our natural areas. Plus, it’s easy. Just find an activity that looks interesting and show up — the rest is taken care of for you.” We have a map of all the activities on our website so people can find something near them to enjoy.

Below is a snapshot of Trails Day activities to look forward to:

FRIDAY, July 28th

EATONVILLE: Bud Blancher Trail Trim & Tidy

SATURDAY, JULY 29th EVENTS

DUPONT: Sequalishoot 2023 Photo Contest

FIFE: Frank Albert Trail Cleanup

GIG HARBOR: Sehmel Homestead Park Native Plant Walk

GIG HARBOR: Cushman Trail Bike Tour

GIG HARBOR: Crescent Valley Trails Run/Walk

GIG HARBOR: Harbor Family Park Cleanup

LAKEWOOD: South Sound Wildlife Area Walk, Weed & History

PUYALLUP: Nathan Chapman Trail Nature Walks

PUYALLUP: Kids’ South Hill Scavenger Hunt

PUYALLUP: Flowering Seed Packet Creation

PUYALLUP: Bradley Lake Park Work Party

PUYALLUP: Pioneer Place II Work Party

PUYALLUP: All Along the Riverwalk

PUYALLUP: Riverwalk Festival WALK

TACOMA (east side): Swan Creek Park Clean Up

TACOMA (east side): Hit the Trails With the Ms.Fits MTB Brigade!

TACOMA (NE side): Dash Point Trails Tour

TACOMA (Old Town): Ruston Way Waterfront Walk

TACOMA (north side): Alchemy’s Push to the Narrows

TACOMA (north side): Guided Hike in Defiance Park

TACOMA (north side): Scott Pierson Trail Cleanup

TACOMA (south side): Traffic Garden Pop-Up with Free Helmets!

SUNDAY, JULY 30th EVENTS

PUYALLUP (east Puyallup): Foothills Trail w/ Black Girls Run!

TACOMA (east side): Pipeline Trail Cleanup

TACOMA (north side): Promenade at Point Defiance Park (ADA accessible)

TACOMA (NE side): Dash Point Work Party & Ride

DIY EVENTS (no host — do ANY time)

* Gig Harbor: DIY Sehmel Homestead Park Plant Walk

* Lakewood: Fort Steilacoom Park’s (Agents of) Discovery Trail

* Steilacoom: DIY History Hunt & Tour

* Steilacoom: DIY Farrell’s Marsh Wildlife Area & Wetland Walk

* Tacoma (downtown): Downtown (on the Go!) DIY Walking Tours

* Tacoma (downtown): Self-Guided Tacoma History Walks

* Tacoma (downtown): DIY Tours GPSMyCity

* Tacoma (north side): DIY Explore Tacoma’s Gulches

Details about all of the Trails Day activities, transit-to-trails resources, and the photo contest can be found on ForeverGreen’s website at forevergreentrails.org/pierce-county-trails-day.