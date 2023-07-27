MultiCare opens new women’s primary care in Olympia – The Suburban Times

Today (July 25, 2023), MultiCare Health System opened MultiCare Capital Women’s Integrated Primary Care at 601 McPhee Road SW in Olympia. The women’s integrated primary care facility contains 12 exam rooms and two procedure rooms.

The new clinic offers primary care to women of all ages, with rotating medical specialists and support services. Specialty medical care available includes: urogynecology, metabolic medicine, breast and pelvic floor surgery, bariatric surgery, and colorectal surgery.

MultiCare has renovated more than 15,000 square feet for the new women’s integrated primary care clinic and the relocation of MultiCare Capital Urology.

“Our new women’s integrated primary care will offer a one-stop-shop experience for our patients,” said Will Callicoat, president of MultiCare Capital Medical Center. “We are excited to expand primary care — especially focused on women — and our new clinic will provide that and much more.”

MultiCare providers accepting new patients at Capital Women’s Integrated Primary Care include:

MultiCare Capital Women’s Integrated Primary Care is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 564-669-5050.

MultiCare Capital Urology is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 360-596-4614.