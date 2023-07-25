Partial closure of SR 7 over two weekends for sewer project in Parkland – The Suburban Times

Travelers who use state Route 7 in Parkland will want to build extra time into their trips for the two upcoming weekends.

As part of Pierce County’s Parkland/Brookdale Sewer Interceptor project, traffic on SR 7 at 129th Street South will be partially closed during:

11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, July 28 to 31

11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 4 to 7

For the first weekend from July 28 to 31, crews will work on section C1 along the west side of SR 7. The southbound SR 7 traffic will be diverted to the northbound lanes. See project map.

For the following weekend from Aug. 4 to 7, crews will work on the east side of SR 7 for section C2. The southbound SR 7 traffic will not be impacted.

Northbound SR 7 traffic at this location will be fully closed for both weekends. A signed detour route will be in place during the closures.

Expect delays and give yourself extra time to get through the work zone. Exercise caution when traveling in the area. Access for emergency vehicle and local traffic will be maintained at all times.

Drivers can help keep everyone moving by traveling during non-peak times, delaying non-essential trips, and using transit or other alternative modes of transportation.

About the project

This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to increase the capacity of the existing sewer interceptor to handle population growth beyond 2024. The project also replaces aging infrastructure with corrosion-resistant materials that will last longer in the wastewater environment.

The contractor working for Pierce County originally began the project in July 2022 and resumed construction activities on July 10, 2023, after a seven-month suspension due to high groundwater levels. The project is now anticipated to be completed in October 2023.

The Parkland/Brookdale Interceptor is one of Pierce County’s largest sanitary sewer pipelines in a network of sewer pipes and pump stations that convey wastewater from unincorporated Pierce County to the Chambers Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Learn more about the project and sign up for email updates at www.PierceCountyWa.gov/ParklandBrookdale3.