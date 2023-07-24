Repairs planned for westbound SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge Wednesday, July 26 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Travelers who use the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge can expect daytime lane closures.

6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close the two right lanes on the 1950 westbound bridge. During this time, westbound travel across the bridge will be reduced to two lanes. The North Jackson Avenue ramp to westbound SR 16 will also close.

WSDOT encourages travelers to add extra time, combine trips and travel before or after the work if possible.

During the closures, crews will replace an expansion joint underneath the bridge deck.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

– drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety. Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

– our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways. Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

– both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic. Stay Calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is work risking someone’s life.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.