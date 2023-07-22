Strickland Secures Provisions To Improve Air Travel – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Today (July 20, 2023), U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) announced that her provisions to modernize airport management systems, improve public transit access to airports, support FAA employees, and create aviation career pathways for veterans were included in the bipartisan Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act that passed the House.

“Accessible air travel is vital for economic and community growth,” said Rep Strickland. “Given the challenges facing our aviation systems today, I am proud to vote to invest in more efficient travel infrastructure that will pay dividends for the entire Puget Sound region.”

The FAA Reauthorization Bill determines the FAA’s funding levels and policies for the next 5 years. The FY2024 bill includes important legislative fixes towards strengthening and diversifying the U.S. aviation workforce, expanding consumer protections and accessibility, investing in resilient and sustainable infrastructure, and maintaining America’s gold standard in safety.

Details on Strickland’s provisions are below: