Marine Beach Warning Advisory at Tacoma’s Titlow Beach – The Suburban Times

Marine Beach Warning Advisory at Tacoma’s Titlow Beach

Don’t swim or wade at Titlow Beach in Tacoma. Tests of water we sampled July 17 and 19 show high levels of bacteria that increase your risk of gastrointestinal illness if you contact it.

We posted advisory signs and will continue to monitor bacteria levels there. When bacteria levels no longer show increased risks to public health, we will remove the signs.

Questions? Contact the Surface Water Program at ehsurfacewater-shellfish@tpchd.org or visit our website to learn moreYou can find current surface water advisories at tpchd.org/advisories.

Share this story

