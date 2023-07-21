 Letter: Thank You Lakewood – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: Thank You Lakewood

Submitted by Don Anderson.

As I approach the end of 16 years on the Lakewood City Council, including nine years as mayor, I just want to say thank you to the residents of Lakewood for giving me the opportunity to serve. Prominent in the “dadisms” that our four daughters repeatedly endured while growing up were, “You need to pick up more than you drop” and “Leave the trail cleaner than you found it.” Service is a core value we all should share. I have always strived to balance the interests of all of our residents with the goal of making Lakewood an even better place to live for everyone. As I walk in to the proverbial sunset, I hope my pack is full of problems solved and the trail is cleaner than when I started this journey. Thanks again.

