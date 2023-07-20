 Letter: So Far Away – The Suburban Times

Letter: So Far Away

She’s been gone four months ago today.

And today, again, I’ll water the flowers.

Because it has been so dry for so long.

As I change the spray nozzle on the hose from the ‘Shower’ selection to ‘Mist’ so as not to damage the delicate blossoms, I will then kneel in the wet grass bordering the flower garden to get yet another portrait of these so beautiful, artistic wonders.

And, my tears joining the droplets on the exquisite scene now just inches away, I will wonder.

I will wonder to myself what it is like where she is now, so far away.

Here, before me, where the sun makes the sprinkles – and tears – shine like diamonds; here where the flowers grow in such a profusion of color; here where heaven itself shines down giving its early morning blessing, I will wonder.

I will wonder what she sees where she is.

So far away.

