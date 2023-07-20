 Learn About When Amelia Earhart Gave First Lady a Surprise Flight – The Suburban Times

Learn About When Amelia Earhart Gave First Lady a Surprise Flight

Photo Credit: National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution

On April 20, 1933 famed aviator Amelia Earhart surprised First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt with her first ever airplane ride.  Details of this flight and their enduring friendship are part of the museum’s program titled “An Evening with Amelia Earhart” set for Tuesday, August 1st. Historical program starts 6 pm and is free to the public.  Movie titled  “Amelia” starring Hilary Swank shows at 7 pm.  Seating is on a first come basis.  Light refreshments will be available.

Complete details on the attached flyer.  Fasten your seatbelts for an amazing flight through time and history.

