Letter to Tacoma Rescue Mission – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Claudia Finseth, Parkland, Washington.

River Otter, on Spanaway Creek waters

Dear Duke [Paulson, Tacoma Rescue Mission],

How will you write your story?

My name is Claudia Finseth and I live in Parkland. This last week I have been trying to endure the preparations for the air show, which is today. I have had a close formation of fighter jets flying extremely low right over my house. The noise is deafening, and sets up vibrations in the body which are so intense that it feels like one is going to explode from the inside out.

Duke, have you spent much time in Parkland-Spanaway? Do you know residents here? Do you know the noises here that can trigger people with PTSD?

Western Painted Turtle on Spanaway Creek

Do you have any idea how important our waterways and lakes are to those of us who live on them? How we feel protective of them, and in so doing, are serving the entire county?

Do you understand the impact that development on an important wetland can have on all the water downstream from there, right into Puget Sound at Chambers Bay?

Your comments in the TNT July 14, 2023 story, “If the ordinances are repealed, it leaves Tacoma Rescue Mission in an awkward position where it would be operating in a zone that doesn’t fit its use” (Yes, you should have respected the PSM Communities Plan from the beginning to avoid this)—“We’re basically locked into everything we plan right now. We kind of lose our ability to change or adapt. (Your problem, not ours.)— “It also puts us in a really awkward spot” as the organization that stepped forward to take on this shared housing project to have the council consider repealing the ordinances. As for environmental concerns, “We’re completely in line with all the county codes and regulations and ordinances.” (do you care about the letter of the law or the spirit of the law, and do you care at all about the people who live here?)—these show your lack of connection with the community and the environmental experts to an extraordinary degree. All of your planning was without community participation. In fact, you worked on it, and set your plans for almost a year before the first community hearing was held.

Bald Eagle on Spanaway Creek waters

You did not do due diligence, Duke. And the fact that you bought the site in Spanaway without a lick of community input puts that mistake squarely on your shoulders. For you should have had hearings with the Parkland-Spanaway community from the beginning. If you had, you would not be in this predicament now. And Tacoma Rescue Mission’s reputation would not be tarnished in this part of the county now.

Duke, how will you write your story? Will it be that you built your big tiny home village for the homeless on wetlands and destroyed them, adversely affecting the lakes and waterways all down the way into Puget Sound itself?

Will your story be that you ignored what was important to the residents of Spanaway-Parkland? That you adversely affected that residents all along those waters by the toxic elements you introduced with said development?

And back to the air show this week and the fact that you will be building your development close to Joint Base Lewis McChord, nevermind the annual air show, every week I am impacted by the touch and go exercises of large transport planes flying very low over my house. Regularly I am impacted by the loud explosions from war games at the fort. Will your story be about siting homeless people, many of whom are veterans and abused people who suffer from PTSD, on a site where that PTSD is regularly triggered?

Male Wood Duck on Spanaway Creek

Why are you supporting one big homeless village sited away from easy access to every service they will need to get on their feet again? Where public transit is not readily available? When such homeless villages are a controversy in America right now? And when such homeless villages are viewed by some as concentration camps for the poor; anything but good for the homeless?

This is what happens when you listen only to developers whose bottom line is always profit (including the developers who are the County Executive and certain Council members), and leave the community you are planning to affect totally out of the process. I’m a Christian, and I don’t believe that is how Jesus would have handled it.

So you may end up being stuck with land you cannot build on. Again, that is on you, and you must take responsibility for this mistake. But all may not be totally lost. Perhaps you could sell it to conservation groups or to the county for Conservation Future funds and so regain the trust you have lost with this community. The county may have misled you in this, and perhaps they could be held responsible for some of your cost. You may not recoup all your losses, but it could relieve some of your financial debt from this fiasco.

Grace and peace,

Claudia Finseth

Parkland resident on Spanaway Creek