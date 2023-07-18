Tacoma’s District 4 to Decide How to Spend $1 Million Redefining Neighborhood’s Sense of Place – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Community members in District 4 will soon decide how to spend $1 million in their neighborhood. Once the votes are in, one of these four community-crafted proposals will become a reality, with implementation slated to begin this fall:

Tennis court lighting at Lincoln Playfield and a covered basketball court in Lincoln Park

A short-term job training program to improve neighborhood health and beauty through hiring District 4 residents to plant trees, improve parks, and implement other climate actions

Expansion of community garden work to allow for three years of collaborative work in areas such as business training, cultural food education, a community kitchen, etc.

A grant program funding cultural events, out-of-school youth programming, and community activities for one year

“At its core, participatory budgeting is about the community itself,” said District 4 Council Member Catherine Ushka. “It shines a spotlight on the District 4 community and makes a powerful statement about who we are. We care about our youth. We are creative, resourceful, resilient, and strong. Our cultural diversity makes us even stronger. We look out for one another, and we look to the future with optimism and a shared sense of purpose.”

Voting ends September 15, 2023.

This summer, District 2 will embark on its own participatory budgeting process.

More information about the City of Tacoma’s Participatory Budgeting Program is available at cityoftacoma.org/PBTacoma.