Letter: Pebbles in the Sand – The Suburban Times

Letter: Pebbles in the Sand

We celebrated our 48th Wedding Anniversary in cancer treatment.

Hand in hand.

Battling together.

We would lose.

We reached our Golden Anniversary though, surrounded by friends and family there at the lake.

It was a beautiful day, not unlike the one later, walking with my granddaughter on that same shoreline.

As I sat on the bench looking out at nothing in particular, she occupied herself at the water’s edge.

Her artwork isn’t there anymore. It wouldn’t last a day. It’s a popular beach after all.

Children splash, laugh, and play.

And couples, hand-in-hand, come and go.

But that moment was tear-streaking special, the memories of our wonderful life together forever linked like the pebbles in the sand.

