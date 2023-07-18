 Caring for Kids Ready to Learn Fair – The Suburban Times

Caring for Kids Ready to Learn Fair

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

Caring for Kids is holding its annual Ready to Learn Fair for kids on free and reduced lunch in Clover Park, Steilacoom and University Place school districts. This includes pre-school starting school. The event will be held at Harrison Preparatory in Clover Park from 9:00 – 12:00 noon on Saturday August 12th. We will provide school supplies, new and good used clothing, hygiene products, haircuts, hot dogs and snacks, bike helmets by West Pierce and immunizations (please bring your immunization information}. This is a great way to be ready and celebrate going back to school!

We need volunteers so if you are interested contact Diane carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777

