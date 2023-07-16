 Comcast to Invest $400,000 in Digital Equity Across South Sound Region – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Comcast to Invest $400,000 in Digital Equity Across South Sound Region

· · 1 Comment ·

On Thursday, July 20, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards will announce Comcast’s latest investment of $400,000 – through Project UP – in digital equity and economic opportunity for students, families, and small business owners across the South Sound region.

As National League of Cities president since November 2022, Mayor Woodards has worked to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy, and drive innovative solutions. She is the first Tacoma mayor to serve in this role since Mayor Harold M. Tollefson who served in 1967. And, as announced by the Association of Washington Cities, she is the first mayor in 40 years to serve in this role from the state of Washington. Advancing Mayor Woodard’s vision that people and partnerships equal endless possibilities, Comcast’s $400,000 investment will support the efforts of the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget SoundGoodwill of the Olympics and Rainier RegionTeamWrk and Thrive Tacoma Business Fund to elevate levels of digital access and adoption across the South Sound region through tech training and career building.

Location: Boys & Girls Club Schatz Branch, 3875 S. 66th St, Tacoma, WA 98409

Time: 2 – 3 PM

  • Presenter remarks at 2 PM
  • Surprise computer lab opening for youth at 2:30 PM

Attendees:

  • Tacoma Mayor and National League of Cities President Victoria Woodards
  • Comcast Executive Vice President of Digital Equity Broderick Johnson
  • TeamWrk Foundation CEO Lonnetta Cunningham
  • Boys & Girls Club of South Puget Sound President and CEO Carrie Holden
  • Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region President and CEO Lori Forte Harneck
  • Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce President Andrea Reay

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *