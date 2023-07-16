Comcast to Invest $400,000 in Digital Equity Across South Sound Region – The Suburban Times

On Thursday, July 20, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards will announce Comcast’s latest investment of $400,000 – through Project UP – in digital equity and economic opportunity for students, families, and small business owners across the South Sound region.

As National League of Cities president since November 2022, Mayor Woodards has worked to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy, and drive innovative solutions. She is the first Tacoma mayor to serve in this role since Mayor Harold M. Tollefson who served in 1967. And, as announced by the Association of Washington Cities, she is the first mayor in 40 years to serve in this role from the state of Washington. Advancing Mayor Woodard’s vision that people and partnerships equal endless possibilities, Comcast’s $400,000 investment will support the efforts of the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound, Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region, TeamWrk and Thrive Tacoma Business Fund to elevate levels of digital access and adoption across the South Sound region through tech training and career building.

Location: Boys & Girls Club Schatz Branch, 3875 S. 66th St, Tacoma, WA 98409

Time: 2 – 3 PM

Presenter remarks at 2 PM

Surprise computer lab opening for youth at 2:30 PM

Attendees: