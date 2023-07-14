Tacoma Area Coalition for Individuals with Disabilities ­– TACID

Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities (TACID) is a community center that serves adults (18+) who are experiencing physical, sensory, cognitive, developmental, and behavioral health disabilities and challenges. They can come on a drop-in basis or regularly. Founded in 1980, TACID has evolved to meet the changing needs of the community.

No fees are charged for any client services. Clients do not need to be referred. Their intake process is intended to be very “low barrier”. Applicants don’t need to have insurance and TACID doesn’t need a formal diagnosis of a disability. Folks just need to fill out a form so they can collect contact and basic demographic information, which they report in aggregate to funders.

TACID is supported by contracts with the City of Tacoma and Carelon; grants from foundations and donations from the October fundraising lunch as well as from individuals; there are also occasional Facebook auctions as well.

There are appointments with Certified Peer Specialists who can meet 1:1 with clients who would like to discuss more in more depth some of the topics discussed in Peer Support Groups.

The Certified Peer Specialists are Walter Williams and Da‘Nitra Wade-Roberts.

Don and I went to the TACID Open House recently. It was illuminating. We were greeted by TACID Board Member Nan Peele and Nalani Linder, Executive Director. We talked for a bit and were then directed down the hall to the various rooms. Every activity is monitored by a staff person or Certified Peer Specialist.

The first place we went was to learn about the peer meeting of Generation of Change. The meetings are run by and for the participants, all of whom are BIPOC+ and mostly Black, Indigenous or Multi-racial. They discuss their difficulties and how to work with the public. They can be distrustful of the medical community, and may struggle with relatability. Individuals may have privacy, respect, and autonomy issues as well as barriers to access financial and health services. They meet online Mondays, Wednesdays and in person on Fridays from 6 to 8 pm.; or meet in person on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30. The Certified Peer Specialists are Da‘Nitra Wade-Roberts and Walter Williams.

The Day Room, managed by Staff Eva Denning, is exactly what it says. Participants may drop in from 10 to 2 to play an electronic game, put together a jigsaw puzzle, play games, do occasional crafts and go on computers. Bingo with prizes is offered twice a week. Friday is a movie day with popcorn.

Participants may drop in from 10 to 2 to play games or do crafts.

The Art in Recovery room has papers, other surfaces, and many different kinds of regular and acrylic markers, matt and reflective, to help participants express themselves, relax or work out a problem. Participants are welcome to work for 45 minutes on Thursdays from 1 to 3. During the Open House, we had the opportunity to play with the markers and decorate tiles, paint on white or dark gray rocks or do some weaving. An art volunteer Ramona gave Don three rocks that she had painted. The Art in Recovery facilitator is Certified Peer Specialist Lisa Stiebrs.

The Meditation room has reclining chairs, similar to v-e-r-y relaxing deck chairs. To aid relaxation, Facilitator Megan Zaback leads Sound Bath – participant meditation session – using her tune-able gong and glass bowls, hit with felt strikers. She talks slowly, clearly and peacefully through the experience. This is a very useful service for participants who have anxiety or mistrust issues. I can vouch for that! I became so relaxed that I almost went to sleep during the recent open house! Megan holds Yoga, and Sound Bath on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Drum Circle on Thursday.

During the Open House, we played with the markers and decorated tiles and dark gray rocks.

Mesa Winter CPC and MSW, the Wellness and Recovery Manager has been involved with the program since 2011. As a Peer Support Specialist and Master of Social Work, she brings a combined experience to our Wellness and Recovery program.

Mesa states, “I am grateful to be part of the TACID team, working together to create a non-clinical environment in which participants have the ability to select which services are best for their wellness and recovery journeys.”

As part of the Wellness and Recovery program, several Peer Support programs are offered:

Intuitive Painting Experience: Give your inner creative artist permission to play! Join us for a playful art experience with fun enthusiast Megan Zaback. First and third Thursday each month from 1 to 3 p.m. Contact Megan at megan@tacid.org.

Sound Bath Meditation combined the ancient practice of sound immersion, using singing bowls, gongs, and chimes.

Sound Bath Meditation: Guided Meditation for adults and young adults (18+) combined with the ancient practice of sound immersion, using singing bowls, gongs, and/or chimes. Contact Megan Zaback at 253-565-9000 or megan@tacid.com.

Generation of Change is a group of people from 18 to 25 who have debilitating issues. This includes but is not limited to trauma, anxiety and post-generational stress. Meets online from 6 to 8 pm. If a group session does not work for you, appointments are available to spend time 1-to-1 session with a Certified Peer Counselor online. For more information call Da’Nitra at 253-565-9000 or email her at danitra@tacid.org; or contact Billy at billy@tacid.org.

Chose Hope for Depression: Meets online on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 am; and in person at the TACID Center on Mondays from 3 to 4:14 pm. For more help or to sign up, call Corie at 253-565-9000, ext. 135.

Cultivating Pride: BIPOC+ black, indigenous or mixed race people from 18 to 26. Meets online Wednesdays, 5:30 to 6:30 or in person at TACID online, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5:30 to 6:30. Meet at the TACID Center For more information or get a Zoom connection or for more information, contact Da’Nitra CPC, HCA at 253-565-9000, ext. 139 or email at DaNitra@TACID.com or Billy at billy@tacid.com.

Peggy Doman (left) and Barbara Glenn-Williams (right).

Exploring 12 Step Recovery: Meets Wednesday from 3 to 4:15 pm at TACID. Contact Cori at 253-565-9000, ext. 135.

Gentle Tai Chi: Led by Phil Schneider who has been doing and teaching Tai Chi for more than 30 years. On Wednesdays from 3-4:15 pm. For more information, Call TACID at 253-565-9000.

It’s Good to Be Me: Peer Support to explore effective ways of building a healthy sense of self-esteem. Mondays at TACID from 12-1:15; online Mondays from 3 to 4:15. Call Lisa at 253-565-9000, ext. 133.

Living in the Balance: A peer support group for those who live with shifting moods: Meets online from 10:30 to 11:30. At the TACID Center from 12 to 1:15. Call Lisa at 253-565-9000, ext. 133 or Corie at 253-565-9000, ext. 135.

RolePlay Peer Games: Games are fun and everyone is welcome despite their history or experience playing games. Contact Rebecca at 253-565-9000, ext. 117.

Stress Less Peer Support: For those who experience stress and anxiety and how to manage both. TACID CENTER on Tuesdays at 1 to 2 pm and Monday, 10-11am.; Contact Corie at 253 565-9000, ext. 135.

Voices and Visions: For those who experience voices or visions and is not limited to a diagnosis. TACID Center Tuesdays from 11:45 to 12:30. to 2:15. Contact Megan at 253-565-9000.

There is also a garden on the side of the building. The vegetables are planted by volunteers and the participants enjoy a chance to pick the ripe fruits and veggies—which they often enjoy at one of the TACID potlucks, which are held quarterly. .

TACID Resources and Referral: Barbara Glenn-Williams is the person who is the referral person. Barbara can refer people to agencies which provide services that TACID does not, for instance: Emergency food and shelter, homeless prevention, financial assistance, legal assistance, basic needs and services, access to health care, and support for low or no-cost transportation through low-income discounts, disabled veterans’ programs (DAV) or medical transportation. Contact Barbara at 253-565-9000, ext. 124, or email Barbara at barbara@tacid.org.

TACID provides vital basic services to people in the community that need them and they do it with heart.