A Note from Police Chief Pat Burke – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Pat Burke, Chief of Police.

I would like to take a moment to formally introduce myself to you and to thank all of you who have already extended me such a warm welcome. It is my privilege and honor to serve as your Chief of Police.

I’d like to share with you a little bit about myself and my vision for public safety in U.P.

I was drawn to a career in law enforcement because I believe strongly in service to the community. I joined the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in 2011 and during my career, have had a variety of assignments with the Patrol and Administrative bureaus, including as a Use of Force instructor for 10 years and as a member of the PCSD SWAT team for five years.

I’m a native of Spokane and attended Pacific Lutheran University where I played football and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. I met my wife at PLU and we have two children (ages 2 and 4).

Public safety is an essential component of all thriving, successful communities. The men and women of the UPPD are committed to maintaining the safety and security of all residents and businesses in University Place. That’s why we welcome the opportunity to get to know the people we serve and are happy to address any questions or concerns you have about safety in University Place.

The University Place Police Department is here to serve you, protect you, and collaborate with you. We want to work with you to maintain U.P.’s outstanding quality of life and reputation as one of the South Sound’s best places to live and work.