Tacoma ranked as top place to live by “The Today Show” – The Suburban Times

Tacoma was ranked one of the top five places to live by NBC’s “The Today Show,” which comes as no to surprise to the people who live here.

The rankings were released Monday and compiled by Frances Katzen, a real estate broker with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Considered “booming” cities seeing the most growth in the United States this year, criteria used in the rankings included work-life balance, schools, outdoor life, cost of living, job security, community/diversity and growth.

For Tacoma, “The Today Show” touted access to the outdoors, job security and “a quality of life cost that is 20 percent less expensive.”

Also on the list were Round Rock, Texas; Sarasota, Florida; Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Tacoma ranked third.

“I honestly believe the secret behind Tacoma’s livability is rooted in the way this community collaborates,” remarked Metro Parks Executive Director Shon Sylvia. “People partner without hesitation when it comes to ensuring kids in our community are supported as they grow and develop. There’s a deep sense of pride in the diversity of cultures within the community and everyone works together to uplift one another. And, there’s unity in caring for the shorelines, forests, and open spaces that provide our vital connection to nature within a major city.”

