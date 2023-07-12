Lakewood Author Susanne Bacon publishes Short Fiction Book – The Suburban Times

Susanne Bacon’s latest book is a collection of six pieces of alternate history and dystopia.

“I only needed to make it credible enough. I had no clue I’d become one of the most notorious, mysterious criminals in American history.

Being a nobody made it so easy.

Being a nobody made it happen.”

This is the beginning of my very first short story in the book I recently published under the title “A Well-Hatched Flight”. It’s also this first story’s title. Of course, I could make you guess now as to the identity of this notorious criminal. With a little knowledge of PNW history or that of aircraft, you will recognize right away who is telling the story by just having a swift look at the cover. But how can somebody tell their own story when they are dead? Right – they can only do so when they are not. And my narrator, whose name I never mention, survived to tell his story. How?

“What if” triggers pretty much every author’s imagination. In this case it is about all the facts as we know them and just arranging them a tad differently. The result is a piece of alternate history. What if one thing that is assumed in the case of legendary hijacker D.B. Cooper never happened?

Author Susanne Bacon will sign her books at the Gig Harbor Summer Art Festival this weekend.

I started rediscovering my penchant for short fiction during the pandemic and while writing quite a few happy Wycliff novels. To be honest, I totally enjoyed delving into the dark and maybe even a tad sarcastic nooks and crannies of my writer’s brain. In the end, I collected six works of short fiction, and I leave it to the reader whether naming places or persons is necessary or whether the underlying thoughts don’t count more.

As I will have a table at this weekend’s Literary Corner at the Gig Harbor Summer Art Festival, I have to admit I won’t have along any copies of “A Well-Hatched Flight”, as I’m still waiting for my author’s copies. But you can order the small book at bookstores (ISBN-13: ‎979-8851441066, 93 pages, $ 7.00) or at Amazon.