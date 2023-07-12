Expect delays on I-5 during JBLM Airshow July 15-16 – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD – For the first time in seven years, highflyers of all kinds are returning to Joint Base Lewis-McChord July 15-16.

The JBLM Airshow is expected to draw spectators from throughout the region. Travelers will see increased traffic on Interstate 5 and State Route 512 both days of the event.

Plan for longer travel times and occasional backups at interchanges on I-5 and SR 512 near the base. The highest traffic volumes will occur before and after the event each day. To help accommodate event goers, organizers will offer shuttle-bus services .

Keep traffic moving

Drivers can help keep everyone moving by traveling during non-peak times, delaying non-essential trips, and using transit or other alternative modes of transportation.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is taking several steps to help keep traffic moving the weekend of the event:

Incident Response Teams will patrol I-5 to help clear stalled vehicles and minor collisions.

The regional Traffic Management Center will monitor traffic and identify issues using dozens of freeway cameras.

Ramp meters will help ease traffic congestion.

While emergency road work may be necessary, no work is scheduled at WSDOT construction projects in the area.

WSDOT will continue to use overhead and roadside electronic signs to provide information about blocking incidents.

Travelers can check conditions on the highway advisory radio station found at 530 AM and 1610 AM on the dial. Real-time traffic information is always available on the WSDOT app and travel center map.