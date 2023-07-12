Carts for Kids raises $120,000 (and counting) for Mary Bridge Children’s – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kortney Scroger.

Members of the Mary Bridge Children’s and Waste Connections teams celebrate the 500th cart sold to support Mary Bridge Children’s in April 2023. The program has now raised more than $120,000.

In March 2021, Mary Bridge Children’s announced a new and unique partnership with Waste Connections (locally known as Murrey’s Disposal and LeMay Pierce County Refuse) – a Mary Bridge Children’s inspired recycle cart.

With a $200 donation, customers within the service area could complete a form to request a special purple Mary Bridge Children’s recycling cart. The Murrey and LeMay teams would then replace the customer’s existing cart and give 100% of the proceeds back to Mary Bridge Children’s.

You may have seen this promotion that featured retired Seahawks wide receiver, Jermaine Kearse, and Mary Bridge Children’s patient ambassador, Tyval.

The Mary Bridge Children’s community saw this opportunity and have responded in droves. As of June 2023, Waste Connections has sold more than 600 carts and donated more than $120,000 to the hospital.

“Special thanks to everyone at Waste Connections who made this program such a huge success,” Mary Bridge Children’s Donor Relations Officer, Steve Saalfeld says. “Not only for bringing us this amazing idea and opportunity, but for the palpable joy and enthusiasm their team brings to all they do. We hear over and over again from individuals who are served by Waste Connections how friendly your staff is and how much of a heart for the community you all clearly have.”

Buy a cart between now and July 21, and you’ll be entered to win an evening for you and nine others to watch a Tacoma Rainiers game in the Mary Bridge Children’s suite this August.

Learn about this program and your eligibility at give.multicare.org/other-ways-to-give/carts-for-kids/.