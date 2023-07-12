“An Evening with Amelia Earhart” Tuesday, 1 Aug at Lakewood History Museum – The Suburban Times

Amelia Earhart standing under nose of her Lockheed Model 10-E Electra. Gelatin silver print, 1937. National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; gift of George R. Rinhart, in memory of Joan Rinhart. By Underwood & Underwood (active 1880 – c. 1950)

The Lakewood History Museum is proud to present “An Evening with Amelia Earhart” on Tuesday, 1 Aug. This must attend event will feature a display of Earhart artifacts by historian Glen Spieth plus a presentation by Board member Phil Raschke on key events and people in her life to include her navigator Fred Noonan, Olympian Gene Vidal, (father of author Gore Vidal), Captain Harry Manning, and more.

Featured event will be the showing of the acclaimed film “Amelia” starring two time Academy Award winner Hillary Swank plus Hollywood legend Richard Gere as George Putnam and Ewan McGregor as Gene Vidal. Talk back will follow film presentation.

This event is Free to the public, but seating is limited. Doors and Earhart exhibit open at 6:00 pm, Earhart presentation begins at 6:30 and film plays at 7:00 pm in the museum’s film and special events room. Light refreshments will be available.

Don’t Miss this fascinating tribute to an aviation legend who’s disappearance over the Pacific still remains a topic of intense discussion.

“Amelia” will be shown in widescreen format and is Rated PG. Running time is 111 minutes. Subtitles available.

The Lakewood History Museum is located at 6114 Motor Avenue SW next to the iconic 1937 Lakewood Colonial Theater and across from the Best Western motel. For additional information call 253-682-3480.