Noise Alert – The Suburban Times

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – The 2023 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow & Warrior Expo is July 15-16 at McChord Field. The all-day is free, open to the public and will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

NOISE ALERT

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrival July 12, 1 – 2 p.m.

The first U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16C Fighting Falcon jets will arrive at JBLM McChord Field. Prior to landing the plane will conduct a survey and orientation flight; expect loud jet noise within a five-mile radius of McChord Field.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrival July 13, 1 – 2 p.m.

The other seven U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16C Fighting Falcon jets will arrive at JBLM McChord Field. Prior to landing the planes will conduct an orientation flight; expect loud jet noise within a five-mile radius of McChord Field.

Other military and civilian aircraft arrival July 13, all day

Other military and civilian aircraft performing at the airshow will arrive at McChord Field throughout the day. Expect increased aircraft noise throughout the day.

Airshow rehearsal July 14, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Expect loud jet noise within a five-mile radius of McChord Field.

For more information about the 2023 JBLM Airshow & Warrior Expo visit JBLMAirshow.com