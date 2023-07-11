Noise Alert – The Suburban Times

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – The 2023 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow & Warrior Expo is July 15-16 at McChord Field. The all-day is free, open to the public and will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
NOISE ALERT
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrival July 12, 1 – 2 p.m.
- The first U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16C Fighting Falcon jets will arrive at JBLM McChord Field. Prior to landing the plane will conduct a survey and orientation flight; expect loud jet noise within a five-mile radius of McChord Field.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrival July 13, 1 – 2 p.m.
- The other seven U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16C Fighting Falcon jets will arrive at JBLM McChord Field. Prior to landing the planes will conduct an orientation flight; expect loud jet noise within a five-mile radius of McChord Field.
Other military and civilian aircraft arrival July 13, all day
- Other military and civilian aircraft performing at the airshow will arrive at McChord Field throughout the day. Expect increased aircraft noise throughout the day.
Airshow rehearsal July 14, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Expect loud jet noise within a five-mile radius of McChord Field.
For more information about the 2023 JBLM Airshow & Warrior Expo visit JBLMAirshow.com
Leave a Reply