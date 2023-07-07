Letter: Morning by Morning – The Suburban Times

“Morning by morning” – even mourning by mourning – “new mercies I see.”

A rose from the neighbor’s yard that has found its way through the opening in the picket fence in your yard to greet you as you sit alone in the early morning on the pillowed porch rocker where the two of you once sat snuggled together.

And you notice.

A heart-shaped rock, smoothed by the relentless ebb and flow of the sea, lying there among the many other less distinguishable stones, as you walk alone where you once had gone hand-in-hand.

And you put it in your pocket.

They are there, these reminders.

God give me eyes to see.