The circus is coming to town – The Suburban Times

Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style animal-free circus, is returning to Tacoma! The show will be held outside STAR Center from July 7 – 23. Get tickets today! http://metroparkstacoma.org/event/venardos-circus…
Coraline Jones says
$30.00 for an adult ticket? $17.00 for a child’s ticket? Not many families can afford to pay those prices!!