New Lakewood Lions Club Officers Installed – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn.

Recently installed officers of the Lakewood First Lions Club, one of the oldest service clubs in Lakewood (1954), are left to right Pete Piotrowski, Lion tamer #1 RuthAnne Hickey, environment chairperson and LCIF representative; DeAnne Bennett; service chairman #2; Eric Warn, membership, public relations and marketing; Sally Saunders, service chairman #1; Doreen Johnson, Tail Twister; Dan Comsia, president; Dr. Bob Allen, club administrator; Lynda Jackson, secretary; Melissa Cain, vice-president; Michael Brandstetter, treasurer. Not shown is Robin Ferguson, Lion tamer #2.

Club projects include making a difference in the sight and hearing of the youth in the Clover Park school district and other school districts by doing basic hearing and vision screening at the request of school nurses; holding celebrations at Springbrook Park like Easter egg hunts and providing a Little Free Pantry; working with the Trex Company recycling plastic in exchange for benches in community areas; and diabetes education. Recycling eyeglasses and hearing aids along with street cleanup are also a focus of the club.

Lakewood First Lions Club members adhere to two guiding philosophies – serving the Lakewood community and relishing the fun and camaraderie in doing good things. “Live like a Lion” is more than a slogan – it’s a calling. For more information go to http://e-clubhouse.org/sites/lakewood_first/ or call Eric Warn at 253-222-3742.