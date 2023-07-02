Steilacoom Historical Community Gardeners Visit Fort Vancouver’s Heritage Garden – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Community Garden.

Fort Vancouver gardener Nancy Funk provides detailed information about agricultural techniques used by Washington’s first settlers circa 1845.

Earlier this week a group of our gardeners and SHCG friends journeyed to historic Fort Vancouver along the Columbia River for a personalized tour of their heritage garden, provided by Mary Rose, Executive Director of the Friends of Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, and volunteer gardener extraordinaire Nancy Funk.

Fort Vancouver’s Nancy Funk pulls up giant turnips from the historic garden’s bed.

We learned how settlers circa 1845 grew food, and how seeds provisioned by the Hudson’s Bay Company made their way to Steilacoom via the HBC trade route to coastal forts and settlements.

As you can see, vegetable gardens can be beautiful as well as nutritionally sustaining. Our forebears grew beautiful flowers to attract pollinators, along with the vegetables they needed to survive. Our garden strives to do the same.

At only a half-acre, today’s Fort Vancouver demonstration garden is a fraction of its original size in the 1840s, when more than six acres were cultivated to provide food for the settlement.

Our “garden within a garden” in the DuPont Community Garden is currently harvesting food grown from heirloom seeds provided to us by Fort Vancouver and Fort Nisqually, to replicate Steilacoom kitchen gardens circa 1854.

Flowers and vegetables grow in beautiful harmony in the Fort Vancouver heritage garden.

(P.S. The Fort Vancouver garden uses an old-school burlap barrier – photo lower right – to deter bunnies from gnoshing on all the garden goodies.) steilacoomgarden@gmail.com