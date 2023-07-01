Prairie Line Walk & Talk – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

Join Tacoma Historical Society for a historic walking tour of the Prairie Line Trail in downtown Tacoma. The tour will be lead by renowned local historian, Michael Sullivan, who will share the history of how the Northern Pacific Railroad shaped the city we know today.

The walk will begin at Tollefson Plaza and cover approximately one mile. While the trail is accessible, the first portion of the walk is uphill. Paid public parking can be found along Pacific Avenue.

This program is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Eventbrite or in-person at the event. RSVP by clicking here.

For questions call or email:

(253) 472-3738

info@tacomahistory.org

For information about other events included in the Northern Pacific 150th Commemoration, visit us at www.NP150.org.

Sponsored by Tacoma Creates, Port of Tacoma, Tacoma Public Utilities, Amtrak & Puyallup Tribe of Indians