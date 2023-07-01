Local Animal Shelter Receives Grant for Lifesaving Work – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is set to receive a $90,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Pierce County.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“We are honored to receive this incredible lifesaving investment, which will allow us to provide critical veterinary care to thousands of injured and ill pets in Pierce County,” said Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Petco Love’s support will make a lifesaving difference for animals in our shelter and pet-owning families in our community.”

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is a nonprofit organization that’s served the Pierce County area since 1888. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County cares for around 10,000 pets each year, reunites thousands of lost pets with their owners, provides medical care for ill and injured shelter pets, and offers comprehensive low-cost spay-neuter and wellness programs.

For more information about the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, visit thehumanesociety.org. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.