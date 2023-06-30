Report Fireworks Noise Violations Online – The Suburban Times

Discharging fireworks in University Place is only legal between the hours of 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4. Those who wish to report the illegal discharge of fireworks can make a report online at www.fireworksreport.com from now through 6 a.m. on July 5.

To file an online report, simply provide a valid address where the violation occurred, your name and phone number. The information provided is forwarded to law enforcement agencies electronically or over the radio. If the location of the fireworks complaint is not eligible for an online report, call the non-emergency line, 253.287.4455 or 800.562.9800.

This online reporting system frees up South Sound 911 dispatchers to better respond to emergency calls where life is threatened, a crime is in place—or there are injuries or fires due to fireworks. This is especially important since July 4 is the single busiest day for South Sound 911 when call volumes often double.

Only non-aerial and non-explosive fountains, cones, novelties (snakes, poppers), smoke balls and sparklers are legal in U.P. If you purchase fireworks sold from stands outside of U.P., be sure they meet these requirements.

Violations of U.P.’s fireworks regulations could result in fines of up to $250 plus fees, costs and assessments. Get complete information on the City’s fireworks regulations here.