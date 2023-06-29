Rep. Marilyn Strickland Visits U.P. – The Suburban Times

Tuesday, June 27, U.S. Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) visited University Place to deliver a $190,000 check to the Food Lifeline Food Bank thanks to contributions from Fred Meyer, QFC and the Kroger Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation.

She then visited two local projects that are being funded through the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. Strickland was joined by Mayor Steve Worthington and Mayor Pro Tem Javier Figueroa as they reviewed progress on the design of the Chambers Bay Roundabout that will improve safety on this important corridor that links U.P. to Steilacoom, JBLM and Dupont. They also checked on pedestrian and bike safety improvements being made to Chambers Creek Road, including construction of curbs, gutters, sidewalks, a signalized pedestrian crossing and improved bicycle lanes.