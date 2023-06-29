Letter: Lakewood Water District Punishes Landlords – The Suburban Times

Submitted by David Se.

Thank you, Lakewood Water District, for publishing the “No Tenant Sign Up Proposal” article.

Although I have already removed two houses from the rental market because how all you believe consumers shouldn’t be responsible for what they use, and all landlords are rich and deserve to be soaked.

If I ever decide to rent any of my properties again, which I doubt, I will be sure to have you come out and lock all the meters, as I will not provide water to anyone. What is next for us? Are we going to have to buy electric cars for all the tenants? Healthcare maybe? Bankrupting us by not allowing us to collect rent not enough?

Good thing I found this out now. I was just going to take a chance to rent out one of my houses to a single mom and her kids in an effort to help them for a while. These houses will be turned into storage.

BTW, how many tenants are going to retaliate against landlords by moving out in the middle of the night right after they turn on all the faucets?

Great job. You really thought this through.