CPSD Superintendent Banner Receives﻿WASA Most Effective Administrator Award

Clover Park School District (CPSD) Superintendent Ron Banner received the PEMCO Robert J. Handy Most Effective Administrator Award from the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) at the organization’s annual conference on June 26.

Banner was honored for his leadership in developing systems to support students’ academic and social emotional growth and for championing equity districtwide.

“This honor is emblematic of the work of our entire team here in CPSD at both the school and district levels,” Banner said. “Providing a world-class education for students requires us to support their needs both inside and outside of the classroom. We are committed to helping students grow in every facet of their lives.”

The Robert J. Handy Most Effective Administrator Awards recognizes outstanding public school administrators in Washington state. One highly effective superintendent, central office administrator or building administrator is selected from a small school district (up to 500 students), medium school district (501–2,000 students) and large school district (over 2,000 students) each year.

Banner was recognized in the large school district category for his work in CPSD.

