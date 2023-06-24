Tacoma comes together to provide late night teen programming, safe spaces for summer – The Suburban Times

The end of the school year marks the start of a new Summer Teen Late Nights program. The drop-in program provides middle and high school students with opportunities to stay safe and engaged in fun activities at locations across the city thanks to the collaboration of a network of community partners. Teens can enjoy free dinner, open gym and sports tournaments, art and music activities, and spaces to socialize.

Summer Teen Late Nights was born out of a call to public leaders from Mayor Victoria Woodards to fund key initiatives addressing the rise in youth gun violence. Both Tacoma City Council and Pierce County Council stepped forward with funding to support investments by local philanthropy, Tacoma Public Schools and Metro Parks Tacoma as numerous agencies collaborated to launch the program.

A dozen schools, YMCAs, Boys & Girls clubs, and community centers will open their doors Monday through Friday, 5-10 p.m., from June 26 to September 1, free of charge. The program is supported by a partnership between Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound, YMCA-Pierce & Kitsap Counties, Metro Parks Tacoma, Greentrike, and several youth program providers.

“Tacoma youth deserve to spend summer break making fun memories with their friends. The response to create spaces throughout the community where they can experience evening activities designed to meet their interests and needs is one way to help make that happen,” said Metro Parks Tacoma Executive Director Shon Sylvia. “This has truly been a community-wide effort and we are grateful to the leadership of Tacoma Public Schools, who brought together service providers, partners, public and private funders, and the community to collaboratively address the summer service gap.”

“24/7, 365 days a year is our City’s Whole Child approach. Summer Late Nights is another reflection of how our entire community cares about kids,” said Tacoma Public Schools Superintendent Josh Garcia. “It’s all of our responsibility to support them 24 hours a day and to show them that we care. I feel a deep sense of gratitude that so many people and organizations came together to make this happen for our kids.”

Middle and high schoolers can drop in at the site assigned to them based on where they attend school or drop in at the location nearest their home. Parents and guardians are encouraged to enroll their child through Compass, Tacoma Public School’s online family app. A list of all participating locations and school assignments can be found on the Metro Parks website.