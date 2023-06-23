In the Book Nook with … Marjorie Turner Hollman – The Suburban Times

Author Marjorie Turner Hollman

Author Marjorie Turner Hollman from Bellingham, Massachusetts (not Washington!) is a freelance writer, developmental editor, and book writing coach. She began writing in 1997, after surgery to save her life left her paralyzed and unable to walk. She has been on a healing journey since that time and is now able to walk with support, using hiking poles to maintain her balance out on the trail. Her first writing was for local newspapers, and in 2012 she wrote and published her first book, a memoir of her father’s stories. Since then, she has been helping others write their books, mostly topical memoirs. One of the highlights for her was working with Washington State resident Ron Holcomb on his book, “Constant Chaos.” Marjorie has been a judge for several book award panels. She co-founded a local writers’ group about five years ago and has been a long-time member of the Personal Historians Northeast Network (PHNN). When Marjorie is not writing, she enjoys walking – although lots of her walks turn into blog posts or have become “part of my hyper-local Easy Walks books.” She is an avid reader and loves mysteries and memoirs.

Which genres do you cover?

Marjorie Turner Hollman: My focus is non-fiction useful books and memoir.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Marjorie Turner Hollman: The latest is my memoir, “My Liturgy of Easy Walks.” Nearly thirty years ago I found myself in a hospital bed, paralyzed on my right side after brain surgery to save my life. The years since then have been a healing journey as I have regained my ability to walk, with support. Little did I know those years ago that one day I would be the author of five Easy Walks walking books focused on helping others, including those with mobility issues, (like me) to get out and enjoy the outdoors. The latest book is my memoir, chronicling events large and small as I have learned to live in a world turned upside down.

At which book events can readers find you?

Marjorie Turner Hollman: Right now, I am presenting events remotely because of continued health concerns. I have no events scheduled at the moment but have offered programs on my memoir, on self-publishing, interviewing skills, and getting started on your memoir.

Marjorie Turner Hollman published her fascinating autobiography only recently.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Marjorie Turner Hollman: What a hard question to answer! Typically, it is the most recent event I have done. I love interacting with people and learning from them and what they are interested in. Libraries, outdoor retailers (Like LL Bean) and the National Park Service have hosted my presentations. I have been a guest on numerous podcasts, and while each one is different, I often am able to talk about the importance of altering our perceptions of those with disabilities. (My right leg is still partially paralyzed and I need hiking poles outdoors to keep me from falling).

Do you have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Marjorie Turner Hollman: Having learned the hard way, I urge readers to let go of the shame of needing to ask for help. I talk about learning to “spread the net wide” in asking various people in our lives for assistance. Make it easy for them to say no to what we ask, so we can feel ok about asking them another time for a different need that may arise.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Marjorie Turner Hollman: I have my favorite “comfort books,” written by authors such as C.S Lewis, Madeline L’Engle, both their fiction and non-fiction, and Kathleen Norris. Each author offers nuggets of wisdom that help me gain perspective on life’s challenges.

Do you have specific writing habits?

Marjorie Turner Hollman: I write best in the morning. By mid-afternoon I run out of steam. When I have a project to work on (like a newspaper article), I sometimes have a hard time figuring out where to start. I have learned to get something—anything—down, then walk away. When I come back, there may be something quite respectable (or not). Regardless, I have something on the page to get started on, which is a head start for getting the project finished.

Marjorie Turner Hollman’s wonderfully inspiring walking guides.

What are you currently working on?

Marjorie Turner Hollman: I just finished a 300+ page manuscript evaluation. I am spending a lot of time marketing my memoir and have a backlog of blog posts that need to get written (to add to the 500+ posts already on my website). That latest newsletter is quite overdue. It’s next on the list.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Marjorie Turner Hollman: I love historical fiction—I just finished an Agatha Christie novel and am now enjoying an Anne Perry mystery set in 1890s England.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Marjorie Turner Hollman: Read, read, read. Art students study and paint, copying from the masters to learn how to develop their eye and skills handling paint or other drawing tools. In the same process writers must read (the better the writer the more you will learn) to instill good writing into your subconscious. But any type of reading will develop your writing skills.

You can find Marjorie Turner Hollman’s books on her website https://marjorieturner.com/ and on Amazon.