Common ground – The Suburban Times

Written by Bruce Dammeier.

I have been looking forward to this weekend for quite a while. I will be hosting four of my classmates from the U.S. Naval Academy, including three from out of state. The weather looks to be fantastic for showing off Puget Sound! But it will be more about sharing our experiences since we left Annapolis 40 years ago. Two were in destroyers, two were on submarines, and I was an engineer. Two served careers in the Navy and one became the first Filipino admiral!

That sense of common background and connection is part of the impetus for creating the County’s Employee Resource Group (ERG) program.

I mentioned in this blog a few weeks ago that we had launched groups aligned with employees who are Veterans, Hispanic/Latine, LGBTQ+ and African American/Black.

Take a look at this video to learn more from your co-workers who are leading these efforts. Our ERG’s are open to anyone who wants to learn and contribute.

I want to especially thank Anika, Aaron, Eric, and Matt for their leadership!

Many of our LGBTQ+ colleagues and community have been looking forward to celebrating June as Pride Month. It commemorates the Stonewall Uprising in New York City that occurred in June 1969, marking the beginning of the Gay Liberation Movement.

The City of Tacoma celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in July but there are celebrations happening this weekend at Pride in the Park in Gig Harbor, and at the Pt. Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, as well as in Seattle, Olympia, and Renton.

We all come from different backgrounds and experiences – and we can and should remember and celebrate them. But we must also remember everything we have in common – especially our mission to serve everyone in our Pierce County community.

It is going to be a spectacular weekend to spend time with family and friends! I hope yours is awesome.

Thanks for reading.