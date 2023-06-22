Road closures planned for JBLM Airshow – The Suburban Times

Road closure alert: 112th Street South bordering McChord Field will be closed between 34th Ave S and 26th Ave S for three days in July leading up to and during the JBLM Airshow.

The closures are a required safety protocol for the Army’s Thunderbirds to fiy. The road will close 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. The Thunderbirds will practice Friday and perform Saturday and Sunday. Drivers who use this section of road will need to find alternate routes.

Drivers in the area should expect low flying aircraft and remember to keep their eyes on the road – not the air – as military planes perform for the two-day event.