Don’t Blow It – The Suburban Times

Don’t Blow It

The Fourth of July is still almost three weeks away, which means anyone who is caught discharging fireworks in U.P. before 9 a.m. on July 4 risks fines of up to $250 plus fees, costs and assessments.

Fireworks are only legal for discharge in the City of University Place from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4. And please note that only non-aerial and non-explosive fountains, cones, novelties (snakes, poppers), smoke balls and sparklers are legal in U.P. If you purchase fireworks sold from stands outside of U.P., be sure they meet these requirements.

Find more information on the City’s fireworks regulations here, including descriptions of the legal fireworks mentioned above.

  1. Thanks for the Fireworks Registrations. As a tenant in a residential Apartment Complex, tenants tend to ignore the careless use of Fireworks . I live in Federal Way,Washington.

